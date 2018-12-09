Stevens Capital Management LP Invests $674,000 in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 7,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $76,727.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,362,864.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,640 shares of company stock worth $234,256. 3.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extra Space Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $98.70 on Friday. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.53 and a fifty-two week high of $101.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.17). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 47.29% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $266.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 78.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/stevens-capital-management-lp-invests-674000-in-extra-space-storage-inc-exr.html.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,606 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.1 million units and approximately 122 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.