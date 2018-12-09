Stevens Capital Management LP Sells 13,669 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW)

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,669 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 17.4% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 562,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 142,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 10.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $43.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.78 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 8th. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

