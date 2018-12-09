Superdry PLC (SDRY) Receives GBX 1,400 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Superdry PLC (LON:SDRY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

SDRY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Superdry from GBX 2,260 ($29.53) to GBX 1,920 ($25.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Superdry from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and set a “sector performer” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th.

Shares of SDRY stock traded down GBX 18.50 ($0.24) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The company had a trading volume of 374,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,951. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 1,438 ($18.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,102 ($27.47).

About Superdry

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

