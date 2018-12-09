SURETY (SURE) Market Capitalization Achieves $21,655.00

SURETY (CURRENCY:SURE) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. SURETY has a market capitalization of $21,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SURETY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SURETY token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and COSS. Over the last week, SURETY has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008671 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003447 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027863 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.62 or 0.02677352 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00133832 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00179427 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.81 or 0.09624074 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SURETY Profile

SURETY’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,952,280 tokens. SURETY’s official website is ico.surety.ai. SURETY’s official Twitter account is @theheartilab. The official message board for SURETY is medium.com/theheartilab.

Buying and Selling SURETY

SURETY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SURETY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SURETY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SURETY using one of the exchanges listed above.

