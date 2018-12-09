Susquehanna Bancshares Initiates Coverage on Scientific Games (SGMS)

Equities research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “positive” rating and a $25.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 48.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scientific Games currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $16.86 on Friday. Scientific Games has a 52 week low of $15.46 and a 52 week high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scientific Games will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Barry F. Schwartz bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.76 per share, with a total value of $123,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 106,852 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,655.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 40.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the third quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 168.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 339,059 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 43.8% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 111,958 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 55.2% in the third quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 22.0% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

