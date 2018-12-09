Sustainable Capital Ltd Buys 19,900 Shares of Geodrill Ltd (GEO) Stock

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$29,054.00.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 3rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 6,300 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$9,261.00.

On Friday, November 30th, Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 11,900 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$17,374.00.

On Monday, November 26th, Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 32,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$47,742.00.

On Friday, November 23rd, Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$1,160.00.

On Wednesday, November 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 3,700 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.45 per share, with a total value of C$5,365.00.

On Monday, November 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 3,000 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.46 per share, with a total value of C$4,380.00.

On Wednesday, November 14th, Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 10,800 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.47 per share, with a total value of C$15,876.00.

On Monday, November 12th, Sustainable Capital Ltd acquired 47,200 shares of Geodrill stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.52 per share, with a total value of C$71,744.00.

GEO stock opened at C$1.44 on Friday. Geodrill Ltd has a 12 month low of C$1.40 and a 12 month high of C$2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The company reported C($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$21.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Geodrill Ltd will post 0.099999993055556 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Geodrill from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th.

Geodrill Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

