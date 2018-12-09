Swytch Energy Token (SET) Achieves Market Cap of $0.00

Swytch Energy Token (CURRENCY:SET) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Swytch Energy Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Swytch Energy Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swytch Energy Token token can now be purchased for $0.0785 or 0.00001067 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Swytch Energy Token has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008704 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.05 or 0.02686225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00134096 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00178650 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.23 or 0.09786514 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Swytch Energy Token

Swytch Energy Token’s total supply is 286,293,627 tokens. Swytch Energy Token’s official Twitter account is @inservisetcoins. The Reddit community for Swytch Energy Token is /r/Swytch and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Swytch Energy Token’s official website is swytch.io.

Buying and Selling Swytch Energy Token

Swytch Energy Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swytch Energy Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swytch Energy Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swytch Energy Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

