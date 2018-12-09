Syneos Health Inc (SYNH) is Billings Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Billings Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,243 shares during the quarter. Syneos Health makes up about 6.5% of Billings Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Billings Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $8,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000.

SYNH stock opened at $47.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. Syneos Health Inc has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a positive return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded Syneos Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Syneos Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.90.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

