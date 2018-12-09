SYNNEX (SNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

Several other analysts have also commented on SNX. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.00.

Shares of SNX opened at $75.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. SYNNEX has a one year low of $71.82 and a one year high of $141.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.82.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.11. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $51,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis Polk sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $169,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 370,331 shares of company stock valued at $29,495,099 and have sold 6,609 shares valued at $534,250. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 199.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $136,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of SYNNEX by 66.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.76% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in North and South America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center server and storage solutions; system components; software; networking/communications/security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

