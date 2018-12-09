Tableau Software Inc (DATA) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,026,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.24% of Tableau Software worth $114,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tableau Software in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tableau Software by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tableau Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DATA shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Tableau Software in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup set a $140.00 price objective on Tableau Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $117.00 price objective on Tableau Software and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. First Analysis upgraded Tableau Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $123.00 in a report on Sunday, November 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tableau Software from $128.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.41.

In other news, insider Adam Selipsky sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.63, for a total transaction of $427,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,733,591.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Damon A. Fletcher sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total value of $209,814.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,411.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,244,248 shares of company stock valued at $140,585,870 over the last three months. 28.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DATA opened at $123.43 on Friday. Tableau Software Inc has a 12 month low of $69.00 and a 12 month high of $129.28. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Tableau Software (NYSE:DATA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The software company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Tableau Software had a negative return on equity of 25.49% and a negative net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $239.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tableau Software Inc will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tableau Software Company Profile

Tableau Software, Inc provides business analytics software products. It offers Tableau Desktop, an analytics product that empowers people to access and analyze data; and Tableau Server, a business intelligence platform with data management and scalability to foster sharing of analytics, as well as to enhance the dissemination of information in an organization and promote decision-making.

