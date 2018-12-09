Tabula Rasa HealthCare (TRHC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is a provider of patient-specific, data-driven technology and solutions which enable healthcare organizations to optimize medication regimens to improve patient outcomes, reduce hospitalizations, lower healthcare costs and manage risk. The company’s cloud-based software applications including EireneRx and MedWise Advisor which provide solutions to payers, providers and other healthcare organizations. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. is based in NJ, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $57.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. They set a hold rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.50.

TRHC stock opened at $71.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.11, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a one year low of $27.31 and a one year high of $91.16.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $54.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.87 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Orsula V. Knowlton acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $487,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.80, for a total transaction of $638,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $3,655,920. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 34,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 22.4% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 21.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. It offers medication risk management, pharmacy cost management, and medicare risk adjustment services. The company offers its technology-enabled products and services to prescribers, pharmacists, and healthcare organizations for medication risk management and risk adjustment.

