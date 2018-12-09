Taitron Components (TAIT) vs. Surge Components (SPRS) Head to Head Comparison

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) and Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Taitron Components and Surge Components, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taitron Components 0 0 0 0 N/A Surge Components 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Taitron Components has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Components has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Taitron Components pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. Surge Components does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Taitron Components and Surge Components’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taitron Components 10.38% 6.54% 5.90% Surge Components 2.98% 19.14% 8.37%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

10.9% of Taitron Components shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.0% of Taitron Components shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.5% of Surge Components shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Taitron Components and Surge Components’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taitron Components $7.62 million 1.31 $700,000.00 N/A N/A Surge Components $29.77 million 0.17 $350,000.00 N/A N/A

Taitron Components has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Surge Components.

Summary

Taitron Components beats Surge Components on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects. It serves other electronic distributors, CEMs, and OEMs in the United States, South Korea, China, Mexico, Taiwan, and internationally. The company has strategic alliances with Teamforce Co. Ltd.; Grand Shine Management Limited; and Zowie Technology Corporation. Taitron Components Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Valencia, California.

About Surge Components

Surge Components, Inc. supplies electronic products and components in the United States. The company offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete components, such as semiconductor rectifiers, transistors, diodes, and circuit protection devices, as well as audible components, including audible transducers, buzzers, speakers, microphones, resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. These products are used in the electronic circuitry of various products, including automobiles, telecomm, audio, cellular telephones, computers, consumer electronics, garage door openers, household appliances, power supplies, and security equipment. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in the United States, Canada, China and other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

