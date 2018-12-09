TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Receives $63.58 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TD Ameritrade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TD Ameritrade in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on TD Ameritrade from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TD Ameritrade in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

TD Ameritrade stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.58. 2,414,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.22. TD Ameritrade has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 27.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TD Ameritrade will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 5th. This is a boost from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 255.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in TD Ameritrade in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

