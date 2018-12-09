TD Securities Cuts Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Friday. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWB. Barclays dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$35.91.

Shares of TSE:CWB opened at C$26.55 on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$25.31 and a 52-week high of C$40.83.

In related news, insider Allen David Stephen bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,950.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $90,443.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

