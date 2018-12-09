TD Securities Lowers Roots (ROOT) to Buy

TD Securities lowered shares of Roots (TSE:ROOT) from an action list buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage currently has C$7.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$12.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROOT. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Roots from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Roots from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on Roots from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roots currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$8.06.

ROOT opened at C$3.46 on Thursday. Roots has a 1-year low of C$3.21 and a 1-year high of C$13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Roots Company Profile

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

