Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Trims Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 182.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 364,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after buying an additional 235,760 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 210.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 18,786 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $389,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 476.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 153,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,484,000 after buying an additional 127,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter worth $48,813,000.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $22.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.22 and a twelve month high of $38.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Patterson Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a research note on Friday, October 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.54.

Patterson Companies Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

