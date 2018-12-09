TEAM (TokenStars) Price Down 28.8% Over Last 7 Days (TEAM)

TEAM (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:TEAM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One TEAM (TokenStars) token can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Bit-Z. In the last week, TEAM (TokenStars) has traded down 28.8% against the dollar. TEAM (TokenStars) has a market cap of $56,285.00 and $4,012.00 worth of TEAM (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00051895 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005924 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000508 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) Token Profile

TEAM (TokenStars) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on October 11th, 2016. TEAM (TokenStars)’s total supply is 17,818,682 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,195,962 tokens. The official website for TEAM (TokenStars) is tokenstars.com/team. TEAM (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @teamupcoin. The official message board for TEAM (TokenStars) is medium.com/@tokenstars.

Buying and Selling TEAM (TokenStars)

TEAM (TokenStars) can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEAM (TokenStars) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEAM (TokenStars) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEAM (TokenStars) using one of the exchanges listed above.

