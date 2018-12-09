Ted Baker (TED) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ted Baker (LON:TED) in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on TED. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) price objective (down previously from GBX 2,800 ($36.59)) on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,350 ($30.71) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ted Baker from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, HSBC restated a buy rating on shares of Ted Baker in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,726.78 ($35.63).

Get Ted Baker alerts:

TED stock opened at GBX 1,493 ($19.51) on Wednesday. Ted Baker has a 12-month low of GBX 2,286 ($29.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,244 ($42.39).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 17.90 ($0.23) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 11th. This represents a yield of 0.86%.

About Ted Baker

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker name. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers a range of collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, crockery, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.