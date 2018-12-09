Tekla Capital Management LLC Sells 235,300 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Tekla Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 235,300 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.0% of Tekla Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tekla Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $28,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,203,489 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,598,048,000 after buying an additional 1,053,749 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 102,159.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,234,758 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,997,943,000 after buying an additional 27,208,125 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,218,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,294,103,000 after buying an additional 5,274,307 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,708,172 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $836,067,000 after buying an additional 1,468,430 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,890,867 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $798,955,000 after buying an additional 896,087 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $69.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $122.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $54.33 and a 1 year high of $74.92.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Brian J. Blaser sold 58,200 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $4,003,578.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,720,509.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Miles D. White sold 142,341 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $10,298,371.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,459,185 shares in the company, valued at $250,272,034.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,273 shares of company stock worth $19,410,942. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/tekla-capital-management-llc-sells-235300-shares-of-abbott-laboratories-abt.html.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.