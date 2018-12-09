TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get TELE2 AB/ADR alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised TELE2 AB/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th.

OTCMKTS TLTZY opened at $6.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.19. TELE2 AB/ADR has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $6.53.

TELE2 AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. TELE2 AB/ADR had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $730.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELE2 AB/ADR will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

TELE2 AB/ADR Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, messaging, and value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELE2 AB/ADR (TLTZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELE2 AB/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.