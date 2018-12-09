Telefonica Brasil (VIV) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VIV. Scotiabank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Telefonica Brasil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.70.

Get Telefonica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Telefonica Brasil has a 12 month low of $9.21 and a 12 month high of $17.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.87.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Telefonica Brasil had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 10.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonica Brasil will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIV. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth $115,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the second quarter worth $127,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the third quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Telefonica Brasil

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed line telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G and 4G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.