Tellurian Inc (TELL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.73 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) will post sales of $1.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.50 million and the lowest is $600,000.00. Tellurian reported sales of $5.44 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $11.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $46.20 million, with estimates ranging from $26.00 million to $67.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Tellurian had a negative net margin of 930.79% and a negative return on equity of 45.00%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Tellurian from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

TELL stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.80. 1,464,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,528,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Tellurian has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, Director Charif Souki purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.29 per share, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,548,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,120,227.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 44.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,433,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,645,000 after buying an additional 346,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,871,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after buying an additional 730,061 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tellurian by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,005,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after buying an additional 431,875 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tellurian in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tellurian by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,976,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading, and infrastructure that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline.

