Tesco (TSCDY) Raised to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) was upgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

Shares of TSCDY opened at $7.54 on Friday. Tesco has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $10.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.50.

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

