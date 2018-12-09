Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stake Decreased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 11,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Tesla were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Tesla by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,053 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $23,843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,440 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 129,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,647 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price target (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $291.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $412.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Evercore ISI set a $299.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.85.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.28, for a total transaction of $360,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,097,687.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deepak Ahuja sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.46, for a total transaction of $1,202,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,858.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,375 shares of company stock valued at $9,029,040 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $357.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.18 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Tesla Inc has a one year low of $244.59 and a one year high of $387.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $4.67. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 10.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.27%. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The firm operates through Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage segments.

