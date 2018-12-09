TeslaCoilCoin (TESLA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,962.00

TeslaCoilCoin (CURRENCY:TESLA) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. TeslaCoilCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1,962.00 worth of TeslaCoilCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TeslaCoilCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000325 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TeslaCoilCoin has traded 41.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00029141 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.48 or 0.02764836 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00134686 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00175748 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $343.23 or 0.09835804 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000112 BTC.

TeslaCoilCoin Profile

TeslaCoilCoin was first traded on December 8th, 2015. TeslaCoilCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. The official website for TeslaCoilCoin is teslacoilcoin.org.

TeslaCoilCoin Token Trading

TeslaCoilCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TeslaCoilCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TeslaCoilCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TeslaCoilCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

