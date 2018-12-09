Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Stake Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,838 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $1,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,152,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 49.9% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 127,136 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 14,257 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 434,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,934,000 after acquiring an additional 69,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In related news, insider Vince A. Ackerson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 28,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,908,495. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Keith Cargill purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.59 per share, with a total value of $202,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,142,579.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $55.47 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $103.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.82.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.07). Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 23.10%. The company had revenue of $257.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares Inc will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

TCBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 3rd. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush set a $94.00 price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.24.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) Stake Boosted by GSA Capital Partners LLP” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/texas-capital-bancshares-inc-tcbi-stake-boosted-by-gsa-capital-partners-llp.html.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.