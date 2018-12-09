TFS Financial Co. (TFSL) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 742,874 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.26% of TFS Financial worth $11,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 234.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in TFS Financial by 93.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in TFS Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFSL opened at $16.23 on Friday. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72 and a beta of 0.34.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08. TFS Financial had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $73.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill assumed coverage on shares of TFS Financial in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings accounts, checking accounts, certificate of deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other qualified plan accounts. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

