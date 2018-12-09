TGAME Price Reaches $0.0226 on Exchanges (TGAME)

TGAME (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. TGAME has a total market cap of $0.00 and $105,578.00 worth of TGAME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TGAME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0226 or 0.00000302 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Livecoin. During the last week, TGAME has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00028123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.70 or 0.02755282 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00134874 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00175135 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.05 or 0.09567219 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000112 BTC.

About TGAME

TGAME’s genesis date was May 11th, 2018. TGAME’s total supply is 101,945,017 tokens. The official message board for TGAME is medium.com/@truegame. TGAME’s official website is ico.truegame.io. TGAME’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL.

TGAME Token Trading

TGAME can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TGAME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TGAME should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TGAME using one of the exchanges listed above.

