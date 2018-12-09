Thomas G. Plagemann Sells 2,100 Shares of Vivint Solar Inc (VSLR) Stock

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) EVP Thomas G. Plagemann sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $10,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,513.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of VSLR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 1,418,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,963. Vivint Solar Inc has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.39). Vivint Solar had a net margin of 61.71% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The firm had revenue of $77.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VSLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Vivint Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Vivint Solar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VSLR. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Solar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 312.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 21,276 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 217.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 33,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 23,065 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vivint Solar during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Residential, and Commercial and Industrial. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates.

