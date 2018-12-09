Thomas William Hill Acquires 300 Shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (AGM) Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) Director Thomas William Hill acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.67 per share, with a total value of $18,501.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE AGM traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 24,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1-year low of $59.71 and a 1-year high of $99.11. The company has a market capitalization of $646.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.05. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $49.50 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 43,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 270,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 22.6% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 190,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,108 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.5% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 165,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,951,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.6% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,548,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.91% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments on designated eligible mortgage loans.

