Thomson Reuters (TRI) PT Raised to C$73.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

TRI has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 30th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 7th.

TSE:TRI opened at C$67.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 2.45. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of C$46.69 and a 1-year high of C$68.70.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.70 billion. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.34000002516801 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.16%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Adler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.65, for a total value of C$714,750.00. Also, Director Vance A. Sider sold 88,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.56, for a total transaction of C$4,034,246.88. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 414,375 shares of company stock worth $20,326,307.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information for professional markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Financial & Risk, Legal, and Tax & Accounting. It sells electronic content and services to professionals primarily on a subscription basis. The Financial & Risk segment offers critical news, information, and analytics enabling transactions and connecting communities of trading, investment, financial, and corporate professionals.

