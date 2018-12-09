ThyssenKrupp (TKA) PT Set at €14.50 by Barclays

ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) received a €14.50 ($16.86) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential downside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

TKA has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a research note on Friday, November 9th. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Societe Generale set a €22.80 ($26.51) price target on ThyssenKrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Cfra set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €23.93 ($27.82).

TKA opened at €15.92 ($18.51) on Friday. ThyssenKrupp has a fifty-two week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a fifty-two week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

About ThyssenKrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. Its Elevator Technology segment is involved in the construction, modernization, and servicing of elevators, escalators, moving walks, and stairs and platform lifts, as well as passenger boarding bridges.

