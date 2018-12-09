Todd E. Weintraub Purchases 31,800 Shares of Hill International Inc (HIL) Stock

Hill International Inc (NYSE:HIL) CFO Todd E. Weintraub acquired 31,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.17 per share, with a total value of $100,806.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hill International stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hill International Inc has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $4.40.

Hill International (NYSE:HIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.94 million during the quarter. Hill International had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 7.62%.

Separately, TheStreet cut Hill International from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Hill International by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 14,635 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,106,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,430,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Hill International by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 26,637 shares during the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hill International Company Profile

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for the buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

