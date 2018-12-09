Topaz Coin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.00 (TOPAZ)

Topaz Coin (CURRENCY:TOPAZ) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, Topaz Coin has traded 24.8% lower against the dollar. One Topaz Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00003076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Topaz Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Topaz Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027807 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.19 or 0.02695744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00133592 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00178751 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.17 or 0.09530986 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin’s total supply is 76,682 coins.

Buying and Selling Topaz Coin

Topaz Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

