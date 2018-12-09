Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 4,319.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120,938 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $12,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 558.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,115 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 33,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Total System Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $681,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,402,000 after purchasing an additional 28,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Total System Services by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 319,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,967,000 after purchasing an additional 230,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dorenda K. Weaver sold 5,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $495,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,391,442. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Total System Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.53.

TSS stock opened at $84.89 on Friday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.99 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.20.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Total System Services had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business had revenue of $964.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.15%.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Netspend. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

