Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases Shares of 16,705 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 100.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 217.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $30.30 on Friday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $29.99 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

