Toyota Motor (TM) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toyota Motor’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $3.33 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $13.85 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.48 EPS.

TM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toyota Motor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Toyota Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $133.00.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $119.97 on Thursday. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $114.14 and a one year high of $140.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.42. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $65.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.83 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Toyota Motor will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TM. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,444,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,349 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 31.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,311,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,144,000 after purchasing an additional 21,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 190,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,745,000 after purchasing an additional 7,732 shares in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

