Traders Buy iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $511.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $427.17 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $84.58 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF traded down ($0.76) for the day and closed at $39.88

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5,151.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 10,516,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $200,279,000 after purchasing an additional 10,316,359 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,815,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,724,000 after buying an additional 8,735,196 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 135.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,036,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,878,000 after buying an additional 5,768,600 shares during the period. NWI Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,857,000. Finally, Cartica Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cartica Management LLC now owns 4,824,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,046,000 after buying an additional 3,624,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

