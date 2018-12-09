Traders Buy PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) on Weakness

Investors purchased shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $73.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $13.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $60.10 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund traded down ($0.23) for the day and closed at $98.15

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $543,000.

