Traders Sell Cronos Group (CRON) on Strength (CRON)

Traders sold shares of Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $158.96 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $169.25 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $10.29 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Cronos Group had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Cronos Group traded up $2.27 for the day and closed at $12.72

Several brokerages recently commented on CRON. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. began coverage on Cronos Group in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed an “average” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, GMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 1,272.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The company’s revenue was up 187.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cronos Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

