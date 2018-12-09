Traders Sell Shares of Exelon (EXC) on Strength (EXC)

Traders sold shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) on strength during trading on Friday. $25.97 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.44 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $29.47 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Exelon had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Exelon traded up $0.06 for the day and closed at $46.96

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The energy giant reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exelon in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $116,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Exelon by 106.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Exelon by 81.6% in the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 2,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile (NYSE:EXC)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. The company owns electric generating facilities, such as nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. It also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

