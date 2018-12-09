Traders Sell Southern (SO) on Strength Following Insider Selling

Traders sold shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) on strength during trading hours on Friday following insider selling activity. $33.83 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.06 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Southern had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Southern traded up $0.46 for the day and closed at $46.98Specifically, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $705,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Southern from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of -0.07.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $121,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern by 83.5% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the third quarter valued at $141,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

