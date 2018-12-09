TransAlta Co. (TA) Insider Sells C$23,760.00 in Stock

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) insider Douglas French sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.52, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00.

Shares of TA stock remained flat at $C$7.04 during trading hours on Friday. 593,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,915. TransAlta Co. has a 52-week low of C$6.31 and a 52-week high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.30.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$593.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post 0.0900000025568183 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TA. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate.

