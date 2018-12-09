Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Travelers Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total transaction of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 12.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,074,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,863,326,000 after purchasing an additional 65,931 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,497,766 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $194,218,000 after purchasing an additional 42,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $123.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,652. The firm has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $119.67 and a one year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

