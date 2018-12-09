Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 18,175 NOW Inc (DNOW)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of NOW in the second quarter worth $120,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 51.7% in the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 51.7% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOW by 51.0% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter.

DNOW stock opened at $13.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $18.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.93 and a beta of 1.29.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.44.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

