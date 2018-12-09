Trexquant Investment LP Cuts Position in Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its position in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.4% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,117 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 19,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Westlake Chemical by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WLK opened at $68.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $124.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.59.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Westlake Chemical had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.28%.

In related news, CEO Albert Chao sold 24,509 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $1,745,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,995,325.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research raised Westlake Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.76.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

