Trexquant Investment LP Takes $288,000 Position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (SHI)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. (NYSE:SHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Sensato Investors LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth about $282,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the second quarter worth about $472,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 130.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 65.6% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the last quarter. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical alerts:

SHI stock opened at $44.40 on Friday. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. has a 1-year low of $42.01 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.17.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 22.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co. will post 58.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SHI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/09/trexquant-investment-lp-takes-288000-position-in-sinopec-shanghai-petrochemical-co-shi.html.

About Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemicals, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

Featured Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.