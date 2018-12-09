Trinseo (TSE) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares dropped 6.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.89 and last traded at $46.41. Approximately 567,434 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average daily volume of 368,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.65.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $75.00 price target on shares of Trinseo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Trinseo from $88.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. Trinseo had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Stephen M. Zide bought 10,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.12 per share, for a total transaction of $511,624.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Zide purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.17 per share, with a total value of $1,023,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $950,636.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 1,498.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trinseo (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in Europe, the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Basic Plastics, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics segments.

