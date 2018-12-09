Trollcoin Tops 1-Day Volume of $17.00 (TROLL)

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 9th. Trollcoin has a total market cap of $325,782.00 and $17.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nectar (NEC) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00008785 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00022644 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00283862 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00017174 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000033 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000969 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000277 BTC.

About Trollcoin

Trollcoin (TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 582,961,976 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase. Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

Trollcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trollcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

