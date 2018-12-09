Twitter (TWTR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TWTR. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Twitter from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Pivotal Research upgraded Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush reiterated a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Twitter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.90.

Get Twitter alerts:

Shares of TWTR opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 547.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. Twitter has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $47.79.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $758.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.57 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 36.35%. Research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Matthew Derella sold 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $201,731.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Kaiden sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $38,980.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744,843 shares of company stock valued at $238,837,447 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,289,349 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $449,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,415 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,445,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,255,589 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,999,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,011,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $171,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,706 shares during the last quarter. 64.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.